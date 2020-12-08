Gal Gadot Says Wonder Woman 1984 Will Show A Lonely Diana

Wonder Woman 1984 will bring Gal Gadot‘s titular hero into new territory in a few different ways. In addition to the decade change from the 2017 movie, her character will find herself dealing with new villains and even something we can all relate to thanks to quarantine, loneliness. Though we know that Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor returns in some way, Diana will still be battling decades of isolation from her friends that died and her family that she was forced to leave behind. Gadot opened up about this aspect of the character in a new interview, giving credit to director Patty Jenkins for helping her navigate this part of the script while filming.

“I think that she’s very lonely cause she doesn’t want to engage with any new people,” Gadot said during a SiriusXM Town Hall special hosted by SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle. “She lost all of her friends from the first movie, just because she’s immortal and they all died and she doesn’t want to experience the loss again. And she doesn’t want to people to be on her to see that she’s not aging, et cetera, et cetera. So she’s very, very lonely and she’s by herself and she’s here for an only mission, which is helping mankind be better.”

She continued, “It’s such a delight to have a partner and a compass and a director like Patty, to guide us through the storytelling, because the fact of the matter is that we are telling a superhero movie; it’s very easy for superhero movies to be too much on the nose or taking themselves too seriously. We talked about earlier, Patty and I before too, to bring something that is sincere and is real, even though superheroes are not real per se. So to know that Patty is there always watching us always, make it, making us feel free to take all the risks we can as performers to give our best performance it’s so valuable and it’s such a gift.”

Gadot might consider her working relationship with Jenkins a gift, but the director herself thinks the film’s upcoming release strategy is a different kind of gift, one for the audience.

“I literally gasped a little bit when the pitch for this idea was said,” Jenkins said. “Because I was like, ‘Oh, the idea of it going into people’s homes on Christmas day.’ And even I am thirsty to see the tone of it now, like I just want to escape. I want to watch a movie that just takes me away a little bit. Something about (the plan) felt so, right. That I just was like that’s actually pretty incredible to get to share the holiday season and in this moment to just try to reach people however they can see it.”

