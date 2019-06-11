Gears 5 Reveals New Character Played by iZombie’s Rahul Kohli

The press conferences for this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo have concluded, which means it is time for everyone to hit the show floor and check out all of the fun that is to come from developers and publishers. During Microsoft‘s Xbox presentation, there were a host of titles revealed, including updates to ones that fans already knew about. One such game that was present was Gears 5, the next installment in the long running franchise, which is being developed by The Coalition. That said, more information has arrived during E3 2019, including the reveal of a new character that will be played by iZombie‘s Rahul Kohli.

Fahz Chutani is the new character joining the cast, and he will be voice by Kohli, as was revealed during a Gears 5 panel at E3. Fahz will be thrown into the mix with Marcus Fenix, Kait Diaz, JD Fenix, and Del Walker “with a shared test of loyalty and separate motivations bound by duty, friendship, family and blood,” according to The Coalition.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I was a gamer long before I had a career in film or television,” Kohli said. “Gaming was my first true passion, and I had always hoped to someday be able to lend my voice to the industry in a meaningful way. I never thought I’d be fortunate enough to be cast in the Gears franchise for my first game, and it is a true honor. Everyone at The Coalition helped to make this dream come true and I’m forever indebted to them.”

Gears 5 is set to arrive on September 10th for PC and Xbox One. Pre-orders for the latter are live now. For more on the upcoming installment:

“At its heart, Gears 5 is an intensely personal story – one that challenges our characters like never before. Our returning cast, led by Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz, has set a new franchise standard for voice acting to both evoke these story themes and add new dimension to our characters. With Rahul Kohli joining Gears 5 as Fahz, he embodies a role that both brings a new perspective to our heroes and complements a cast chemistry that truly mirrors the bonds shared by our characters in-game.”

What do you think about all of this? Are you excited to see Rahul Kohli join the Gears 5 cast? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.