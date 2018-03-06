Fan-Favorite ‘The Flash’ Villain Kills SPOILER on ‘Legends of Tomorrow’

Spoilers ahead for “No Country For Old Dads,” tonight’s episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Tonight on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Cupid was not the only Arrowverse villain who made an unexpected cameo.

In the final moments of the episode, while talking via video with Ava Sharpe, Time Bureau director Wilbur Bennett instructed her to arrest Rip Hunter. Before he could finish his declaration, though, he was attacked and killed by Gorilla Grodd, who had suddenly appeared near Broadway and charged at Bennett.

(Why Broadway? Well, Bennett was there to ensure that Alexander Hamilton never got to see “Hamilton: The Musica,” of course. One must now wonder whether that particular piece of history was changed, as well.)

Bennett’s death left Sharpe in charge as the highest-ranked member of the Time Bureau, and she almost immediately used that power to deputize Hunter, restoring him to active duty with the Bureau and clearing his name from the charges that have dogged him for the last several episodes.

Bennett, who has appeared in several episodes and was the officer who ordered Hunter arrested earlier in the season, was played by Hiro Kanagawa, in his eighth live-action comic book adaptation and his fourth DC role on The CW. Previously, he played Lt. Suzuki, Clive Babineaux’s boss who died at the end of iZombie‘s first season. He also appeared in the 2001 Josie and the Pussycats movie as a member of a vast global conspiracy.

Other comic book roles have included Elektra, Arrow, Smallville, Blade: The Series, and Human Target. He contributed his voice to Fantastic Four: World’s Greatest Heroes, and has appeared in other genre fare like Altered Carbon and The X-Files.

The Legends had encountered Grodd earlier this season, in the jungles of Vietnam, in an episode that also introduced Mick Rory to a younger version of his father. That, ironically, is what happened to Nora Darhk in this episode, although obviously Damien Darhk is a more dangerously unbalanced father figure than even Rory’s dad.

What Grodd’s role is in the battle to come with the Darhks and Mallus is yet to be revealed…!

