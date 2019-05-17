Grumpy Cat Has Died at Age 7

Grumpy Cat, the adorable feline loved by millions of Internet users has died. Her family announced her passing on Twitter with a touching post. Grumpy Cat was 7 years old.

“Despite care from top professionals, as well as from her very loving family, Grumpy encountered complications from a recent urinary tract infection that unfortunately became too tough for her to overcome. She passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, May 14, at home in the arms of her mommy, Tabatha,” it read.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some days are grumpier than others… pic.twitter.com/ws209VWl97 — Grumpy Cat (@RealGrumpyCat) May 17, 2019

“Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile around the world – even when times were tough,” the statement continued.

“Her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere.”

Grumpy Cat, her real name being Tardar Sauce, rose to prominence back in 2012 when a photo of her was posted to the r/pics subreddit. The real magic came next once the Internet does what it does best, make memes. From there Grumpy Cat’s rocket to stardom was just taking off.

“It was suggested that the original photo was photoshopped, so we posted a few videos on YouTube,” said the owners on the official Grumpy Cat website.

In 2015, Grumpy Cat got her own comic book thanks to Dynamite Entertainment. “With her ever-present pout and sassy disposition, Grumpy Cat has won the hearts of people everywhere,” Marketing Manager of Dynamite Entertainment Keith Davidsen said at the time. “I can tell you, we’re thrilled, just absolutely thrilled, to bring this adorable curmudgeon’s misadventures to the comic world!”

Currently, Grumpy Cat has 1.5 million followers on Twitter, 2.4 million on Instagram and 8.5 million on Facebook. She also has with two New York Time Best Selling Books, her own Lifetime movie Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever (voiced by actress Aubrey Plaza), and appearances including the MTV Movie Awards, American Idol, The Bachelorette, The Today Show, SXSW, Good Morning America, and WWE Monday Night Raw. Grumpy Cat is Friskies official “Spokescat”, has filmed videos with Disney and Sesame Street, and appears in commercials for McDonald’s and Honey Nut Cheerios.

This story is developing…