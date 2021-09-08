Halloween Kills: John Carpenter Unveils Another Terrifying Track From New Score

Just as exciting as an all-new film in the Halloween franchise being unveiled next month with , horror fans will also be treated to a brand-new score from iconic filmmaker John Carpenter, who just released a new track from the upcoming score. While Carpenter composed the scores for his earliest films largely due to scheduling and budgetary constraints, taking matters into his own hands to add an ominous element to his unsettling adventures, Carpenter’s compositions would go on to be just as beloved and iconic as any of the stories he put to screen. Check out the new track above before Halloween Kills hits theaters on October 15th, the same day the film’s score will hit shelves through Sacred Bones Records.

“We have another track to unleash today from the [Halloween Kills] soundtrack I composed with [Daniel Davies] and [Cody Carpenter]! Listen to ‘Rampage’ wherever you stream your music and make sure to pre-order the vinyl out 10/15 on [Sacred Bones Records],” Carpenter shared on Twitter.

We have another track to unleash today from the 🔪 Halloween Kills 🔪 soundtrack I composed with @DDaviesMusic and @Ludrium! Listen to "Rampage" wherever you stream your music and make sure to pre-order the vinyl out 10/15 on @SacredBones https://t.co/L86iD0UzD1 — John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) September 8, 2021

Sacred Bones Records describes the release, “It’s just five notes plucked out on a piano, so sparsely arranged that it feels like barely more than a sketch, so simple that an untrained player can easily pick it up, but it’s one of cinema’s greatest musical accomplishments. By now, John Carpenter’s hypnotic theme to his 1978 horror masterpiece Halloween has embodied slasher-stalker anxiety for generations of filmgoers, and woven itself so into pop culture that it’s become musical shorthand for the entire horror genre. And like the seemingly unkillable Michael Meyers, it’s back once again.

“In 2018, Carpenter returned to the franchise his iconic creation spawned for the first time since 1982’s Halloween III: Season of the Witch, erasing the 40 years of sequels and reboots that happened under other filmmakers, and returning the story to his original vision. While directing duties for the new Halloween and its sequels have been turned over to David Gordon Green, Carpenter has stayed on to provide them with their unmistakable sonic identity, as integral to Halloween as Michael Meyers’ death’s-face mask and glimmering butcher knife.

“Like the film itself, Carpenter’s score to the second installment of the new Halloween trilogy, Halloween Kills, stays true to the spirit of what made the 1978 original great while bringing it firmly into the present. The music is unmistakably Carpenter: the sinister vintage synth tones, the breath-stealing sense of menace that he conjures with just a few dissonant notes. But with a broader sonic palette, new digital techniques at his disposal, and a deeper sense of musicality, the Halloween Kills score is the work of a master artist who nearly 50 years into his career continues to push his creative limits and find new ways to thrill and terrify his fans.”

You can pre-order the soundtrack from Sacred Bones Records before it hits shelves on October 15th. Halloween Kills hits theaters on October 15th.

