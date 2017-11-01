Heidi Klum Transforms Into Thriller Werewolf for Halloween

Heidi Klum is known as the Queen of Halloween and it’s for good reason. Every year she somehow manages to go above and beyond and this year was no different. This year’s costume was a real “Thriller.”

For her 18th annual Halloween costume last night, the supermodel showed up dressed as the werewolf from Michael Jackson‘s iconic “Thriller” music video, complete with furry ears, fangs, and that classic red and yellow letterman jacket. You can check out the impressive costume in the photos Klum shared on her Instagram below.

As seen in the photos, Klum’s costume was so detailed that at first glance it appeared that the Queen of Halloween may have opted for a mask this year, but the incredibly detailed werewolf face was really special effects makeup. Klum made sure to document the transformation process on her Instagram as well with videos like the one shared below.

And Klum didn’t just nail the costume. She and a cast of other “Thriller” video creatures performed the dance from the video at the party as well.

This year’s costume is just the latest in a long string of Klum’s incredible and elaborate Halloween looks. Her previous costumes have included such hits as Jessica Rabbit from Who Framed Roger Rabbit in 2015, a very convincing old lady version of herself in 2013, and last year’s army of Heidi Klum clones.

It will be interesting to see how the queen outdoes herself next Halloween.