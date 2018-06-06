‘Hellboy’ Creator Reveals What David Harbour Brings to the Role

Hellboy is coming back to the big screen next year, but not in the way that most fans of the franchise had been expecting. Director Neil Marshall was hired to reboot the film series, with Stranger Things star David Harbour set to take over for Ron Perlman as the titular character.

While Perlman quickly became a fan-favorite in the role, many have embraced the changing of the guard. Harbour has gained favor with not only the fans of Hellboy, but the character’s creator as well.

While speaking with io9, Mike Mignola was asked about the new take on Hellboy, and the creator explained that Harbour is a great fit for the role, mainly because of how much thought and effort he puts into it.

“It was really interesting with David, because we met very briefly for 20 minutes when he was in town,” Mignola said. “Then he would text me questions periodically with questions, like, ‘Are there any animals you thought of in the way Hellboy moves?’ And we were texting back and forth one night a lot about crazy stuff like that, and I finally said, ‘Dude, I am tired of typing, just call me.’ We must have had this two-hour conversation where we got into the way I grew up, what my brothers were like, and all this stuff that fed into what Hellboy is. The attitudes, the characters, and stuff like that… and hopefully it didn’t f— things up, because it was way more information and backstory to the creative process than anyone would ever need. But it did make for an interesting, long phone call. And I know David has his own ideas about how to interpret the character, but it was really nice that we had this one, really long conversation about where this stuff came from.”

This new take on Hellboy will be a much grittier adaptation of Mignola’s comics, with Marshall going for the R-rated darkness over Guillermo del Toro’s fantastical approach. Harbour stars as the titular character alongside Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane, and Daniel Dae Kim. The film is set to hit theaters on January 11, 2019.

Are you excited for the Hellboy reboot? How do you feel about David Harbour taking on the role? Let us know by dropping a comment below!