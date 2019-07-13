Here’s How to Get Free Fries from McDonald’s for National French Fry Day Today

Today is National French Fry Day. To celebrate, you can get free McDonald’s french fries by ordering through Uber Eats during a specific window of time. Uber Eats will deliver one free medium fries with any McDonald’s order placed between 11 a.m. and 11:59 a.m. on Saturday. Customers should take note that Uber’s usual small order fee applies to orders under $10. You’ll get the most value out of your holiday potatoes if you add them to a larger order instead of ordering them alone.

All you have to do is download the Uber Eats app onto your smart device, place a McDonald’s order, and then add the free fry promo code found within the app. After that, wait for your order to arrive and enjoy.

McDonald’s and Uber Eats aren’t the only ones offering deals for National French Fry Day. Here are some others:

Applebee’s: All-you-can-eat Riblets, Chicken Tenders & Shrimp, including fries, for $14.99.

BurgerFi: Regular hand-cut fries for $1 if you offer the deal when you order. Not available for online, phone-in, or delivery orders..

Burger King: $1 large french fries when ordering through Mobile Order & Pay on their app.

Carl’s Jr.: Giving out coupons for a free small fries and beverage with the purchase of any Western Bacon Cheeseburger when you join its email list.

Checkers: Giving out a coupon for a free large fries with purchase when you join its email list.

Del Taco: $1 small fry when you order through its app.

Farmer Boys: $1 fries with any order placed after 12 p.m..

Giordano’s: $5 orders of $25 or more with the code 121-905-411.

Hardee’s: Giving out coupons for a free small fries and beverage with the purchase of any “One-third pound Thickburger” when you join its email list.

Hurricane Grill & Wings: Get free Garlic Parm Fries when you buy an entrée.

IHOP: Serving its Classic steakburgers with unlimited fries.

Penn Station East Coast Subs: Any sandwich comes with a free small order of fresh-cut fries.

Red Robin: Any signature burger comes with Bottomless Steak Fries.

Sonny’s BBQ: All-you-can-eat crinkle-cut fries when purchased as a Sidekick while dining in.

TGI Fridays: The purchase of a burger gets a free refill their seasoned French fries. Available for dine-in or online orders.

Wendy’s: Through Monday, customers can get a free small fry and a drink with a premium sandwich or $1 off a large fries.

How are you celebrating National French Fry Day? Let us know in the comments section.