Here’s What Jon Bernthal’s Punisher Could Look Like On Daredevil

Jon Bernthal will be playing the Punisher in season two of Daredevil, which hits Netflix in 2016, but so far we’ve merely seen a glimpse of the back of Bernthal’s head in the series when a trailer from NYCC was released.

We don’t have word on whether or not he’ll don the iconic skull logo when he is fully suited up. That hasn’t stopped us and our friend, BossLogic, from imagining what Bernthal’s Punisher might look like. Check out the photo in the gallery below!

What do you hope to see when Jon Bernthal brings Frank Castle to the Marvel Cinematic/TV Universe next year?