Hostess Unveils Dark Blue Moonberry Twinkies

Hot on the heels of introducing Twinkies cereal to the world, Hostess is shaking up the baked cake world yet again. Beginning next week, the treat maker will be rolling out Moonberry Twinkies, a dark blue — nearly black — cake filled with the signature white Twinkies cream filling. Though the cake appears vastly different, it’s simply colored different than it’s vanilla counterpart.

The big change comes in the cream, which has taken on a “moonberry” flavor. As per one Hostess spokesperson (via People), that means a mixture of most berries available on Earth. The snacks won’t be available everywhere as they’re being in launched in an exclusive partnership with Walmart. The treats will be available starting next week at the big box store for $2.97 for a ten pack. As with most signature treats like this, they’re only available for a limited time and since we all know Twinkies can live through the apocalypse, you might want to start hoarding whatever you can.

“These are perfect for an afternoon snack for an aspiring astronaut (or alien) and sure to make the best back to school lunch treat!” one Walmart representative told Salt Lake City’s KUTV. “Grab a pack of 10 for just $2.97 (PS they’re only $2.50 right now with Walmart’s Back To School Rollbacks), and we promise you and your fellow earthlings with be over the moon. These land exclusively at Walmart, but hurry before they blast off!”

It should be noted that the timing on introducing these out of this world treats is impeccable on the part of Hostess. After all, the 50th anniversary of the United States’ first moon landing happened just last month.