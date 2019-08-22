Hostess Releases New Pumpkin Cupcakes

Based simply on current food offerings it would seem that fall is upon is. Dunkin’ Donuts dropped their fall menu today, Dairy Queen is bringing back the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard, Pumpkin Spice Spam is apparently a thing and, the true harbinger of fall — the Pumpkin Spice Latte — will officially hit Starbucks stores next week. Now Hostess is getting on the fall train themselves with limited-edition pumpkin cupcakes.

Hostess revealed the special Iced Pumpkin Cupcakes flavor on Instagram earlier this week. Check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you may notice, this limited-edition flavor is not a pumpkin spice-related offering and that is significant. Hostess has released Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes in the past along with other fall-related flavors, such as Candy Corn and Sea Salt Caramel Cupcakes. The current offering, based on the package, are simply an iced pumpkin cake with creamy filling — essentially, just a pumpkin version of the chocolate classic.

The Iced Pumpkin Cupcakes aren’t the only fall flavors Hostess announced on Tuesday, either. They also announced Caramel Crunch Donettes and the return of Pumpkin Spice Twinkies — a favorite since its initial introduction in 2015. Unlike the Cupcakes, the Twinkies are definitely of the pumpkin spice variety, described on their packaging as the familiar golden sponge cake with a “pumpkin spice creamy filling”.

If for some reason Hostess’ pumpkin offerings aren’t your thing, though, you may not totally be out of luck when it comes to special, limited-edition flavors. Hostess also released Moonberry Twinkies earlier this month, a Walmart exclusive offering that pairs a dark blue sponge cake with a “moonberry” flavored creme for a, well, out of this world treat.

Will you be checking out Hostess’ fall snack offerings? Let us know in the comments below.