Here’s How You Can Track Santa Claus

As the calendar begins to flip to December 25th in various parts of the world, the hardest working man in the world — for the next few hours, at least — has started his annual marathon. In fact, Santa Claus is already hard at work delivering goodies to kids all around the world according to Google’s annual Santa Tracker.

The tech giant has officially launched their annual Santa Tracker and accompanying Santa’s Village web interface, where kids are able to log in, see how close Santa is to their home, and partake in some fun activities before bedtime.

If you’re interested in watching Santa’s flight path with your kids, you can click here to go to Google’s Santa Tracker.

As of this writing, the jolly gift-giver is currently delivering toys to the kids in Spain and Morocco. According to Google, this will be the fifteenth year they’ve done the Santa Tracker.

“Santa’s Village is celebrating its fifteenth year of fun, educational, and interactive holiday activities,” the company says on their site. “Under Mrs. Claus’s expert guidance, the elves have updated the village with a snazzy look and feel along with some brand new content. And, thanks to a new, hot-cocoa powered heating system, the village will no longer take all of December to thaw—all two dozen activities will be available starting on December 4.”

“Now the elves (and you!) have more time to play and explore in Santa’s Village. In the village, you can practice basic coding skills, create original artwork, exercise your geographic chops, and learn more about charitable organizations like Khan Academy and Code.org. Teachers can even download lesson plans with video guides to help teach their students fundamental coding skills and holiday traditions in English, Spanish, French, Japanese and Korean.”

In addition to Google’s intuitive interface, NORADhas also launched their annual tracker, which can be found here.

From all of us here at ComicBook.com, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!