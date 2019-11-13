Hugh Jackman Jokingly Digs at Idris Elba and Ryan Reynolds for Sexiest Man Alive Covers

Back in November 2008, Hugh Jackman was three X-Men movies deep, had a movie out in theatres (Baz Luhrmann’s Australia), and was only a few months away from hosting the 81st annual Academy Awards. To top it all off, he was awarded PEOPLE Magazine’s most coveted honor, Sexiest Man Alive.

Ten years later, the Aussie actor is still getting asked about the award (and, dare we say, still out there being sexy at 50). During an interview with MTV News, Josh Horowitz wondered if the actor is asked to weigh in every year when a new victor is crowned. This year, the honor went to Idris Elba, which was long overdue.

“This is the first I’ve heard about it,” replied Jackman. “In my head, time stopped ten years ago, there has been no other people since then,” he joked.

“I mean, Ryan [Reynolds] does like to bring it up occasionally, but everyone knows that it doesn’t really mean anything now, but ten yeas ago it meant something.”

The actor is, of course, just razzing on Reynolds. The two have a longstanding faux feud, fueled by the fact that Reynolds is desperate for a Wolverine/Deadpool crossover. In fact, Jackman said earlier this week that he didn’t think anyone wanted such a crossover, which led to Reynolds tweeting that Jackman was “selfish.”

Jackman continued to joke about the Sexiest Man Alive award, saying it was “cool” ten years ago, but now it’s just about “who has got the best publicist.” Horowitz tried to make Jackman feel better by pointing out that Reynolds has only won it once, and the actor was quick to mention two-time winner, Johnny Depp. “You’ve studied this,” Horowitz joked.

Jackman is right about Depp, who is one of only four men to be crowned Sexiest Man Alive twice. The others being Richard Gere, Brad Pitt, and George Clooney.

“In all seriousness,” Jackman continued, “when I got it, the people from PEOPLE said to me, ‘I just want you to know that no matter what you do, you can win an Oscar, you’re gonna host the Oscars, no matter what you do, this will come up more than anything’.” The actor thought they were being a “little facetious” and “arrogant,” but it turns out they were “one hundred percent right.”

When it comes down to being reminded each year that he was 2008’s Sexiest Man Alive, Jackman is “thrilled about it.” “I don’t mind bringing it up,” he added.

Hugh Jackman is currently starring in The Front Runner, which was released in theaters earlier this month.