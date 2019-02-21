‘Aquaman’: Black Manta Actor Wants to Play Booker T in Hulk Hogan Movie

The Internet is reeling from the news about the latest wrestling biopic to become a reality, and it looks like one Aquaman star wants in on the fun.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II recently tweeted his reaction to the news that Chris Hemsworth will be playing Hulk Hogan in a currently-untitled biopic. In his tweet, which you can check out below, Abdul-Mateen II suggested that he should play Booker T in the film.

Abdul-Mateen II is coming off of a fan-favorite performance as Aquaman‘s Black Manta, and is set to appear in Jordan Peele’s Us next month. And given his experience bringing memorable characters to life, it’d certainly be interesting to see him take on the role of Booker T.

“The fans love this guy,” Abdul-Mateen II told ComicBook.com of Black Manta before Aquaman was released. “They don’t love me. They love Black Manta, you know what I mean? They’re like look you can go somewhere else, Black Manta is our priority.”

“I knew that this was a guy that people love and people relate to for whatever reasons,” Abdul-Mateen II continued. “They know that he’s a bad-ass character. They know about his anger, about the destruction. That he’s a funny character. They love the costume and you never know what he’s going to do when he shows up. And so to be able to step into it and to add a lot of those elements to the things that I was going after, it was really, really a phenomenal experience.”

The film will be directed by Todd Phillips and written by Scott Silver, the team that directed and wrote DC Comics’ upcoming Joker movie with Joaquin Phoenix.

The film will also be produced by Phillips’ partner Bradley Cooper, and the duo recently found success with the smash hit A Star Is Born. Hemsworth will also serve as producer alongside former WCW mastermind Eric Bischoff.

The movie is being described as a focus on Hogan’s rise in wrestling during the ’80s, serving as an origin story for Hulk Hogan in the WWF. It’s said the movie will not focus on the recent controversy of Hogan’s lawsuit with Gawker, backed by venture capitalist Peter Thiel. That lawsuit resulted in a multi-million dollar settlement for Hogan and the subsequent closing of Gawker and the selling off of its assets.

There is no word yet on when the project will be released, whether it will hit theaters before premiering on Netflix, or when production will even begin.

Would you want to see Abdul-Mateen II play Booker T? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!