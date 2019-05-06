Hunter X Hunter “Killua” Novel Resurfaces

Hunter X Hunter, for lack of a better term, is a juggernaut of a Shonen Jump series that has managed to come close to the notoriety and popularity of its Shonen brothers such as Dragon Ball and One Piece. The manga itself is currently on hiatus, making this recent news of the resurfacing of a novel following one of the main protagonists of the series, Killua, all the more enticing for fans of the series.

The series itself revolves around a group of friends who create strong connections with one another attempting to become “Hunters”, bounty hunters that have the ability to bypass many of the rules and borders that have been set for normal citizens within their world.

Killua himself is a complex character who finds himself drawn to the main protagonist, Gon, while attempting to get a license as a Hunter. Coming from a family of the world’s deadliest assassins, Killua originally attempts to combat his upbringing and darkness inside himself while also finding light in the forms of new found friends and colleagues. While looking like your run of the mill child with white hair, Killua is a born and bred killer through and through, making quick work of many antagonists, and sometimes protagonists, along the way.

The official summary for the novel reads as follows: “Killua went with Gon to his homeland, Whale Island. It’s an island overflowing with rich nature, and above all, the nice and gentle aunt Mito who raised Gon lives there. Killua felt a sense of serenity there, that he never experienced in his daily life filled with battles. However, even on that peaceful island creeps an ominous shadow An original side story about Killua’s hardly known past and the days he spent with Gon on Whale Island”.

Twitter User Your Anime Guy recently brought to light the little known novel side story, along with a number of images from the novel itself which included “designs, screencaps from the anime, and descriptions of the story”. The story itself seems to be a retelling of Hunter X Hunter episode 46 where the two main protagonists learned more about one another following the initial Hunter exam which saw Gon receive his license, but Killua being disqualified due to his murderous nature.

Hunter X Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.

