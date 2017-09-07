With the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) right around the corner, DC Entertainment and the game developers behind the Mortal Kombat franchise have come together to release a trailer for Injustice: Gods Among Us, a forthcoming video game that allows fans to play as their favorite superheroes against villains like Harley Quinn and Solomon Grundy, all in a version of the DC Universe that looks like the New 52 and Batman: Arkham City had kids together. The publisher officially annouced the game on its blog yesterday, and a trailer was released by Gamespot (you can watch it below).DC have worked with the crew once before, in 2008’s fighting game mashup Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe.The effects are pretty awesome, especially Superman’s heat vision, which has never really been handled well in other media. Check out the trailer below and keep your eyes on ComicBook.com for more updates as the game draws closer.
Injustice: Gods Among Us Trailer Unveiled
With the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) right around the corner, DC Entertainment and the game […]