Instagram is Down, Thousands Reporting Problems

Instagram is down. No one knows the cause and Instagram parent company Facebook has yet to comment on the error with the social media platform.

While the news feed will refresh, Instagram direct messages and profiles are having issues loading. “We’re sorry but something went wrong,” an error message reads. “Please try again.” However, trying again shows no results.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Already, users of the popular social media platform have flooded another social media platform with their terror. Do fans of influencers suddenly think that their favorite models are starving if they’re not posting updates of their food plates to stories? Is Tom Holland being prevented from sharing spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home and illegal videos from the set of Avengers: Endgame? What about all of the #tbt posts that have yet to go up today, will they be moved to #fbf? The world is in a dark place.

Whatever you do in reacting to the crash of Instagram, don’t be Drake during Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

How twitter reacts when Instagram goes down again #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/xArPht9uJe — Leo (@leomo30) June 13, 2019

To be fair, a lot of people only went to Twitter to make sure they weren’t alone. The occasional disconnect from Wi-Fi or cellular data spawns the same error message.

All of us running to Twitter to check if it’s instagram crashing or your dumbass wi-fi not working #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/IXm9ZukiMC — Itsmeecaaat (@Catheri74382887) June 13, 2019

One thing is for sure: no one is giving up.

The relentless refreshing of the ‘gram is going down but it’s been ineffective so far.

Me trying to fix my instagram after it breaks for the 60th time this year #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/XhAZbYbXxv — Min-Song Kim (@minsongkim_) June 13, 2019

What are you doing to pass the time without Instagram working properly on your handheld device? This is a great time to see the sun, depending what part of the world you’re in. When Instagram starts working again, feel free to follow my feed, because that’s important.

Also, go read all of the other stories on ComicBook.com. There’s a lot of good stuff on this site.