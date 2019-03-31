Jaden Smith Confirmed As Static Shock By Tyler James Williams

During a recent interview, actor Tyler James Williams (The Walking Dead, Everybody Hates Chris) pointed out that “there aren’t a lot of young, black superheroes.” Two people in the background can be heard shouting to him “Static Shock” and “Spider-Man.” Those suggestions elicit an interesting response from Williams.

“I don’t know… What you’re taking about,” Williams says to Flicks And The City with a knowing smile. “But yeah no, it’s great to see Static Shock is happening with Jaden.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The “Jaden” he refers to, is Will Smith’s After Earth co-star and real-life son Jaden. Back in October, Smith was rumored for Static Shock, which Warner Bros. has been developing as a live-action digital series with Django Unchained producer Reginald Hudlin.

Listen to his comments starting at the 1:05 mark in the video below.

Static Shock features the character Static, originally created in 1993 by Dwayne McDuffie, Robert L. Washington III, and John Paul Leon for Milestone Comics, the short-lived DC Comics imprint meant to increase representation of African-American creators and characters. Static, whose real name is Virgil Hawkins, possesses electricity-based powers.

Would you like to see Jaden play Static Shock?