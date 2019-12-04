James Bond: The First No Time to Die Trailer is Here!

Last week it was revealed the the first trailer for Daniel Craig‘s final appearance as James Bond would debut today, Wednesday, December 4. Now, fans eager to see footage from MGM and Eon PRoductions’ latest film have No Time to Worry as the first official trailer from No Time to Die has been released online! You can watch the first trailer for the 25th James Bond movie in the player above. Craig was joined by fellow cast members Lea Seydoux and Rami Malek today on Good Morning America to debut the first look at the new sequel.

In this new Bond film, Craig’s character has been enjoying retirement until he’s visited by an old friend, forcing him to return to the life he tried to leave behind. You can read the full synopsis below.

“In NO TIME TO DIE, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

The mysterious villain at the heart of the film is the character Safin as played by Academy Award winner Rami Malek. In the film, Malek’s character is backed with some groundbreaking technology and an ecological mission driving his rage. Franchise producer Barbara Broccoli recently spoke with Empire about No Time to Die and revealed that Bond has never faced a villain quite as dangerous as Safin.

“We’ve thrown the book at him on this one,” Broccoli teased. “He is really the super villain. He’s the one that really gets under Bond’s skin. He’s a nasty piece of work.”

Cary Fukunaga is directing the No Time to Die with a script he co-wrote alongside Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z.Burns, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The film stars Craig, Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch, Jeffrey Wright, Lea Seydoux, and Billy Magnussen. The villainous Blofeld, played by Cristoph Waltz, is reportedly returning for this film in some capacity.

No Time to Die has had a turbulent production, starting with the departure of director Danny Boyle from the project and development seemingly starting at square one. There was also the matter of Craig suffering an injury during filming and even rumors that Fukunaga was holding production up so that he could play video games. The director disputed those rumors, denying the reports. Despite the bumps in the road, production wrapped on the film earlier this year with Craig injecting a new voice into the series with Emmy award winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

No Time to Die is set to arrive in theaters on April 8, 2020. It will officially mark the end of Daniel Craig’s run as the character, a series that began with Casino Royale in 2006 with Quantum of Solace in 2008, Skyfall in 2012, and SPECTRE in 2015.