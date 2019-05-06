JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Jotaro Gender Bending Fan Art

We think it goes without saying that if any word can describe JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, it’s “Bizarre”. Following generations of lineage among the “Joestar” clan, the anime series follows different protagonists each season as time marches forward and new powers and weirdness abounds. Each main character of a season goes by “JoJo”, typically with their first and/or last name differing slightly to set them apart.

While the first two seasons explored the “ripple effect” and the Joestar’s family’s war against vampire, the following seasons took a different route and explored the idea of “Stands”. Stands are otherworldly beings that are linked to each character, allowing them to perform crazy special powers such as stopping time, opening up portals in reality, or even create zippers wherever they punch. On top of these insane powers, each Stand is usually named after a popular band or song, with examples such a “Notorios B.I.G.” and “Metallica” to name a few. The show is weird guys.

Artist Tiger Dragon decided to put his own spin on the main character of Jotaro Kujo, changing the gender of JoJo from his typical masculine self to a female warrior getting ready to call out Star Platinum at any given moment. JoJo himself is a monster of a teenager, looking more like a 35 year old bodybuilder than a high school student, so Tiger Dragon’s interpretation of a female version seems much more “high school” than the former.

Stardust Crusaders was the “third” generation of the series, introducing the idea of “Stands” while bringing back the original villain from the first season, Dio. JoJo’s Stand took the form of “Star Platinum”, a hard hitting spectre that had super speed, strength, precision, and most importantly as revealed later on into the season, the ability to stop time itself. Each protagonist’s Stand following this season would change slightly while still mostly punching things to get the job done. The next “JoJo” for example had the ability to change reality with a punch, and Giorno of Golden Wind fame could create living things out of inanimate objects.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and currently airing part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll.

