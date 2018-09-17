Bryce Dallas Howard Discusses ‘Jurassic World’ Trilogy Plans

From the jump, Jurassic World‘s re-launching of the Jurassic Park franchise in 2015 was planned to be a trilogy.

With a third film set for release in just under three years, the franchise’s Claire actress Bryce Dallas Howard is giddy when talking about what’s to come in an interview with ComicBook.com. The actress opened up about the franchise in promotion of this week’s blu-ray release of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, looking to the future as many in the film industry are now trained to do.

“When we started with the first movie, Colin [Trevorrow] who directed the first film, had spoken a lot to Stephen Spielberg about where the story could go over basically three chapters,” Howard said. “We began a little bit with the end in mind. So, we do have a sense of where the story is going, overall.”

Of course, Howard might not have had as many details regarding Claire’s role in these films back then. As with most big Hollywood franchises, some secrets were kept in order to preserve spoilers and the viewing experience, but Howard and her co-stars had constant input. “You always have a script,” Howard said. “Everyone who is involved with this movie behind-the-scenes is very curious and engaged with myself and with Chris so we definitely get to be a part of that process. We get to make requests like, ‘Laura Dern, please!’

As for the third installment of the Jurassic World franchise, there is plenty of excitement ahead for Claire and Chris Pratt’s Owen as Fallen Kingdom set the franchise up for some massive expansion. “It’s incredible,” Howard said. “I think, where this story is ultimately going, is a continuation of the threat of not only these animals getting out there but the technology falling into the wrong hands. Now, that is going to be very easy. There are these animals running around on the planet unsupervised and it’s gonna be crazy!”

If the franchise will aim to follow the character-driven approach seen in Fallen Kingdom, Claire and Owen might have some serious emotional beats on the horizon. After all, Fallen Kingdom did see one young character coming to the difficult realization that she was a clone.

“In a Jurassic movie you’re following three storylines,” Howard said. “There are the human beings, there are the dinosaurs, and there’s the technology. The story of proliferation, the story of dinosaurs being out the in the world but also this technology being out there, the consequence of that, you needed to see that in this movie. I guess, the character of Maisie…showing how there can be an abuse to this technology but in particular and specifically an abuse of this technology that comes from a very human place. Lockwood is someone who was grieving the loss of his daughter and quite literally made her again. She is a human being, no question about it…the same way that these dinosaurs are animals and should have the same rights as any other animal.”

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is available on digital downloads now and on blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday, September 17, 2018.