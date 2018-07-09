Kevin Feige Says The Wasp Will Be In A Marvel Phase 3 Film

Marvel’s The Wasp, one of the earliest members of The Avengers in the comics, will suit up in a movie in the upcoming third “phase” of Marvel Studios’ shared universe, studio chief Kevin Feige said today.

“It’s going to be certainly a part of our Phase 3,” Feige told Yahoo! Movies. “It is going to be a very important moment, and — spoiler alert! — we see that suit for the first time, and her father now is finally giving it to her and realizes that he can’t hold her back from what is essentially her destiny. It’s going to be a very big part of one of our upcoming films.”

You can see the video interview embedded below. Spoilers ahead for Ant-Man.

While The Wasp herself isn’t a part of Ant-Man, the costume makes its debut after the credits in this weekend’s film.

Ant-Man is in theaters now.