KFC is Launching an Exclusive “Sweet Lightning” Mountain Dew Flavor

Summer is here. Okay, maybe not officially — we’re about a week out from the calendar start of summer — but warm weather is definitely here and that means all the summer-themed foods, cookouts, and picnics you could want. But summer also means adventure and now Mountain Dew and KFC are teaming up to offer consumers something that definitely falls into the “food adventure” category — a brand new, KFC-exclusive Mountain Dew flavor.

Named “Sweet Lightning”, the new flavor reportedly is a “punch of peach and a touch of honey flavors” according to a press release (via Chewboom). The drink was designed to pair with the fast food chain’s Original Recipe, according to KFC’s chief marketing officer Andrea Zahumensky.

“With the addition of Sweet Lightning, we now have a drink that is as unique to KFC as the Colonel’s secret blend of 11 herbs and spices,” Zahumensky said. “And like our world-famous fried chicken, Sweet Lightning will keep fans coming back for more.”

Sweet Lightning marks the first exclusive beverage to be offered at KFC and only the second time that the Mountain Dew brand has partnered with a fast food restaurant for an exclusive beverage — the first being Taco Bell’s Baja Blast which was introduced almost 15 years ago.

Sweet Lightning is just the latest new offering for KFC. Earlier this year, the chain tested out a Cheetos Sandwich, a riff off the existing Crispy Colonel sandwich just coated in a special Cheetos sauce and with an added layer of crunchy Cheetos. Prior to that, the chain released Pickle Fried Chicken as a limited0time offering last year as well as their take on chicken and waffles.

However, unlike some of those limited-time food offerings, Sweet Lightning appears to be headed to the drink menu as not just a special offering, but a permanent option for customers. Sweet Lightning will debut at KFC locations nationwide by July 1st. The drink also comes with its own new mascot as well. Named Sweet, the character is described as “quick-but-smooth disposition was inspired by Colonel Sanders’ feisty personality and drive to sell his world-famous fried chicken.” You can get a peek at Sweet in a teaser for Sweet Lightning, featured at the top of this article.

