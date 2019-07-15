Celebrate Krispy Kreme’s Birthday This Week with Filled Birthday Batter Doughnuts

This week marks the 82nd birthday of Krispy Kreme and the Winston-Salem-based bakery is wanting to celebrate with fans far and wide. To mark the occasion, participating stores are rolling out a special, limited time birthday doughnut available beginning July 15th. Using Krispy Kreme’s traditional dough as its base, the Birthday Batter doughnuts are filled with birthday cake batter before being dipped in strawberry icing and topped with part sprinkles.

The doughnuts are available for regular price throughout the week until Friday, July 19th when the chain is kicking up a notch and offering a mega-deal. On Friday only, you can buy a dozen Birthday Batter Doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen other treats.

“Krispy Kreme fans love to celebrate our birthday,” Krispy Kreme marketing chief Dave Skena said in a release. “They really make it their party, which is good with us. We’re continuing our birthday tradition of the $1 dozen deal, which is great. But this year for the first time we are filling an Original Glazed doughnut with birthday cake batter … and that’s even better.”

The Birthday Batter doughnuts come hot off the heels off the fan-favorite doughnut chain introducing Original Filled Doughnuts last month. The chain is asking fans to help celebrate their birthday by using #KrispyKremeBirthday on social media and by tagging the store’s official accounts using @krispykreme.

