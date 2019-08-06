Krispy Kreme Releases 2 Reese’s Peanut Butter Flavored Donuts

Beginning immediately, Krispy Kreme is offering two new doughnuts based on Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. For a limited time, participating Krispy Kreme locations will offer two types of special doughnuts — the Reese’s Original Filled Peanut Butter Lovers Doughnut and the Reese’s Original Filled Chocolate Lovers doughnut. Judging by the pictures, the Chocolate Lovers doughnut has both chocolate cake while the Peanut Butter Lovers is a chocolate-filled Original Glazed Doughnut with peanut butter frosting.

“Our latest co-creation with Reese’s is our best yet! If the technology exists to fill a Krispy Kreme doughnut with Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme™ and Chocolate Kreme™, then how could we not offer that to America? Well it does. So we are. And it’s amazing,” Krispy Kreme marketing chief Dave Skena said in a statement.

There’s no time limit available on the limited-time doughnuts, so it’s recommended you head to your local Krispy Kreme location as soon as possible to try these out. The doughnut chain is offering a limited-run custom two-pack allowing fans to purchase both kinds of doughnuts in a packaging that resembles the classic Reese’s two-cup package.

The Reese’s doughnuts are Krispy Kreme’s latest filled doughnut offerings after the brand-new product was first introduced earlier this summer.

“Krispy Kreme was at the launch of Apollo 11, serving fresh doughnuts to Americans witnessing liftoff of this monumental mission,”Skena said in a press release in June. “As America prepares to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, we want to give our fans a new taste experience that is out of this world. We choose to fill our Original Glazed® doughnuts, not because it is easy, but because it is hard (no disrespect intended, JFK). Actually… it’s not hard, it’s melt-in-your-mouth delicious.”