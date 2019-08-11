Loki Plot Details for Disney+ Reportedly Revealed

We’re about to enter a new era in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the events of Avengers: Endgame have set up a multiverse of possibilities for the franchise. And while many of these adventures will continue to take place on the big screen, we’re also excited to see the franchise officially expand to limited series on the Disney+ streaming platform, including a series focused on the God of Mischief.

Rumblings were heard about the series, but Loki was officially announced at the Disney+ launch event earlier this year. And now we have a good idea about what could take place on the show according to a new rumor.

The fan site MCU Cosmic states that production sources are confirming that the show will show Loki adventuring throughout the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — the new piece of information indicates that the character will be willingly altering events, wreaking havoc on the history in his journey.

This makes sense considering Loki has yet to be rehabilitated at this point in his life, having just been defeated by his brother and those pesky Avengers when he was at his most petulant. It takes the death of his mother and father and a few team ups with Thor before he finally starts to accepting his heroic side.

But while he’ll be doing his best to screw up history, the events of Avengers: Endgame established that he won’t be hurting the time stream in the MCU — instead, he’ll be creating a whole new series of alternate realities with his actions.

It’s also worth questioning how Loki manages to travel through time, as the character only has the Space Stone when last seen in Avengers: Endgame. But that’s something that will likely be answered in the series.

Actor Tom Hiddleston praised the opportunity to get to play the character again in a different medium, but also teased that it would be unlike anything we’ve seen yet in the franchise.

“It is a constant source of surprise and delight that these films have connected with people,” Hiddleston said. “I knew he was a complex figure. Intelligent yet vulnerable. Angry and lost and broken and witty. I thought it was an amazing opportunity and it’s grown into this network of movies. I could never have expected it.

“Another exciting thing about being at this place at this time and goes back to the amount of characters we have and the amount of stories we could tell… When we announced ten movies and people asked ‘Well what about these other things?’ the previous stance would be ‘We only have a certain number of slots to make movies per year.’ That’s still true but we have another outlet that I think will be very unique and very special.”

Loki is currently scheduled to debut on Disney+ in the spring of 2021.