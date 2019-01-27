Mark Hamill Appreciates Kansas City Zoo Naming Otter Pups After ‘Star Wars’ Trio

Another day, another Mark Hamill tweet worth writing about. From dad jokes to teasing fans to telling great Star Wars throwback stories, the actor best known for playing Luke Skywalker is a wonderful presence on Twitter.

Earlier this week, the actor shared some love for the Kansas City Zoo, who recently gave three otters very special names.

“May the force be with us!,” the zoo tweeted. “Han, Luke and Leia made their public debut today. These young Asian small-clawed otters join siblings Connor, Clover and Otis along with mom Cai and dad Ian on exhibit in Tropics. They still have a lot of swim lessons ahead to master their abilities!”

Hamill was quick to share the tweet with his added appreciation. “Thanks for finally reuniting Han, Luke and Leia, @KansasCityZoo- It’s much appreciated! #YouOtterBeProudOfYourselves,” he replied.

While the reminder that Han, Luke, and Leia will never be reunited again makes our hearts hurt, we do love the idea of some adorable otters continuing their legacy.

According to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute, Asian small-clawed otters are the smallest of the 13 otter species and are found in southern India, southern China, Southeast Asia, Indonesia and the Philippines. While in captivity, these cute creatures can live 15 to 20 years, so hopefully you’ll have the chance to visit them in Kansas City.

In addition to his wonderful tweets, Hamill is also currently working hard in Hollywood. He’s got multiple projects in the works, but we’re most excited for him to reprise his role of Luke in Episode IX, which will be released at the end of the year.

The movie is also set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell. In addition to Hamill, the returning veteran actors include Anthony Daniels and Billy Dee Williams. According to StarWars.com, the film will also feature Carrie Fisher in the role of Leia. The actresses passed away in 2016, but J.J. Abrams intends to use unused footage of her from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: Episode IX is expected to hit theatres on December 20th, 2019.