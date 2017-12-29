Mark Wahlberg Makes More Money Than Any Avenger

Mark Wahlberg claims the title of highest paid actor for the year 2017.

Topping Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Vin Diesel, Gal Gadot, and each cast member from The Avengers movies, Wahlberg had himself a lucrative, somewhat under the radar year which earned him $68 million. A large sum of that money is likely thanks to his role in Transformers: The Last Knight.

Through 2017, aside from the latest Transformers film, Wahlberg appeared in Daddy’s Home 2 will Will Ferrell and All the Money in the World as Fletcher Chase. None of the titles boasted any box office records but called for big enough paychecks to send Wahlberg to the top of 2017’s list.

Directly behind Wahlberg is Johnson, who pulled in $65 million. Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Groot voicer Vin Diesel lands in third with $54.4 million, ahead of Adam Sandler ($50.5 million) and Jackie Chan ($49 million), who round out the top five.

In sixth place is the first member of the Avengers as Robert Downey Jr landed himself $48 million with a role in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Thor actor Chris Hemsworth claims the 11th rank on the list with $31.5 million, followed by Nick Fury actor Samuel L. Jackson’s 13th ranked $30.5 million, Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner’s 17th ranked $19 million, Captain America actor Chris Evans’ 19th ranked $18 million, Peter Quill actor Chris Pratt’s 19th ranked $17 million, and Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo’s 20th ranked $13 million.

Each of those Avengers actor will likely see considerable pay increases when 2018 roles around, as their ensemble efforts in Avengers: Infinity War will be accounted for.

