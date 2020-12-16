Marvel’s What If…?: Here are the Switches We Know Of

Last week with the Disney Investor Day presentation came the first official trailer for Marvel’s What If…? the first animated effort from Marvel Studios and an all-new Disney+ show that will explore the Marvel Cinematic Universe in unique and peculiar ways. Based on the comic series of the same name, the show will ask open-ended questions about characters and situations from the Marvel Studios movies that result in drastic changes for the entire MCU, and with ten episodes arriving this summer and ten more already in development we can expect a lot of interesting questions from the highly anticipated series.

We’ve combed through the What If…? trailer and coupled with previously noted reports and interviews about the series have a list of what episodes are on the way for us. Some of these have been confirmed already, if they weren’t obvious from the trailer itself, while others take a little bit of investigation and legwork. For example, the first on our list below was confirmed last week, but there are other elements from it that we saw play out in the latest trailer with fresh details. By the end though we’re taking guesses, and invite you to add your theories in the comments!

The series, narrated by Jeffrey Wright as the all-seeing Watcher, will also see the return of several MCU vets like Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Brolin, Hayley Atwell, Chadwick Boseman, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Natalie Portman, Michael Douglas, Michael B. Jordan, Sebastian Stan, Michael Rooker, Tom Hiddleston and other returning Marvel stars.

Confirmed: What if Peggy Carter took the Super Soldier Serum?

As we know, one of the episodes will 100% be “What if Peggy carter took the Super Soldier Serum?” Footage from the episode is all over this trailer with Peggy suiting up as Captain Britain and going into battle with the Howling Commandos. Check out a few other images from this episode below.

Confirmed: Steve Rogers suits up as Iron Man

Though it will be part of the larger “Peggy Carter” episode, we’ll get to see Steve Rogers suit up as Iron Man in at least one episode!

Confirmed: What if T’Challa was Star-Lord from Guardians of the Galaxy?

Multiple scenes from this are shown in the episode but it certainly begs A LOT of questions with regard to what it will handle. Does this mean that T’Challa’s dad is Ego the living planet? Will we see the other Guardians in the episode? What fate befell Peter Quill in this universe or does he even exist at all? One thing we do know, he’ll get to meet Howard the Duck!

Confirmed: The Winter Soldier Fights Marvel Zombies

It’s unclear what the larger plot of the episode will be but we know that Bucky will have to fight off against at the very least a zombie Captain America. Sebastian Stan’s character is seen in the trailer wearing his outfit from Avengers: Infinity War, so perhaps the zombie plague will take place at that point in the timeline? Maybe even in Wakanda itself? Time will tell.

Semi-confirmed: What If Dr. Strange Had Been a Disciple of Dormammu?

We can’t say for certain that this will be the title for the episode but it seems very likely since this story was previously brought to life in the original “What If…?” comic series. Issue #18 of Marvel’s What If…? was this exact storyline, and the trailer seems to tease that it will be in the TV series.

Semi-confirmed/Teased: What if Iron Man was stuck on Sakaar?

The footage from the trailer doesn’t indicate that this is the story, and perhaps this shot is from a different episode, but Jeff Goldblum previously gave it all away in an interview with BuzzFeed video saying: “I played the part again a couple of days ago. I went to the Disney studios and I recorded the Grandmaster’s voice for an episode of a show that’s gonna be on Disney+ that’s called What If…?. It’s an animated version of all the characters we know and love from Marvel and this episode included the Grandmaster and Iron Man, and Korg. Taika Waititi had already recorded his voice for that, so yeah, for a couple hours I enjoyed doing that.”

Teased: What if Loki won?

A few different scenes from this appear to be in the trailer, including Loki arriving at the United Nations as surrounded by his royal guard. Other scenes that could be part of this episode show a re-creation of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor attempting to recover his hammer as seen in the 2011 solo movie, complete with Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye. Maybe they’re actually two different episodes, What if Loki won? and What if Hawkeye picked up Thor’s hammer? We can dream for him at least.

Teased: Captain Marvel does……something

Perhaps this one will be “What if Captain Marvel didn’t leave Earth?” which would potentially put her in the events of The Avengers and in other MCU Movies. Brie Larson hasn’t been confirmed to lend her voice to the series, but with the roster of talent that have been locked down it seems like it will happen, doesn’t it?