Mega Millions Results: Winning Numbers Announced For $1.6 Billion Jackpot

There’s a significant jackpot for tonight’s Mega Millions, and here are the numbers between you and winning a hefty $1.6 billion, or at least a portion of that overall amount.

The numbers were revealed tonight, and are as follows.

Videos by ComicBook.com

28, 70, 5, 62, 65 Mega Ball 5

If you’ve got the winning combination make sure to take your ticket in and submit it, as you don’t want to literally leave money sitting around. If no one ends up reporting that they’ve got winning tickets for the jackpot, it could then rise to $2 billion. That would also result in the lump sum amount of $1.142 billion, which is nothing to sneeze at. The current odds to actually win the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350 (via ABC News).

The $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot has set an all-time world record, surpassing the $1.586 billion Powerball drawing that occurred on January 13, 2016. That prize was shared amongst multiple people, and that could happen once more with the Mega Millions $1.6 million jackpot or the 2 billion jackpot if no one wins this time.

“Mega Millions has already entered historic territory, but it’s truly astounding to think that now the jackpot has reached an all-time world record,” said Gordon Medenica, Lead Director of the Mega Millions Group and Director of Maryland Lottery and Gaming. “It’s hard to overstate how exciting this is – but now it’s really getting fun,” (via Mega Millions).

On October 19th there were some winners, just not for the jackpot. Winning numbers included 15,23,53,65, and 70, as well as the Mega Ball 7. There ended up being 15 winners for the second-tier amount of at least $1 million, which were claimed by people in Florida, California, 2 in Illinois, Missouri, New Hampshire, 4 in New York, 2 in Texas, and 2 in Virginia. There was also a winner in Texas who won $2 million via the Megaplier.

So, did you end up pulling a winning ticket? Let us know in the comments!