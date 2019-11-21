Michael B. Jordan Debuts First Teaser for Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse

Last year it was revealed that Michael B. Jordan had found a new franchise, taking on the role of Tom Clancy hero John Clark in what the actor and Paramount Pictures hopes will become a full fledged franchise in the making. The first of these films will be Without Remorse, an adaptation of the 1993 Clancy novel, which will serve as an origin story for the character. Jordan took the opportunity today to offer the first official look at the film with a brand new teaser for Without Remorse on his Instagram, which you can check out in the player below.

Without Remorse is being directed by Stefano Sollima (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) from a script by Taylor Sheridan (Hell or High Water) and is already set for a September 18, 2020 release date. The second planned film in this new franchise will be the highly anticipated, and long in-development feature adaptation of Rainbow Six, Clancy’s 1998 novel that is best known for spawning the long-running video game franchise. Akiva Goldsman will be spearheading the pair of films as producer alongside Jordan, Josh Appelbaum, and Andre Nemec. Jordan is joined in the film by his Fantastic Four co-star Jamie Bell plus Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Luke Mitchell (Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD), and Colman Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead)

John Clark has long been a staple of Clancy’s works, having appeared in a total of 17 novels since his debut in 1988’s “The Cardinal of the Kremlin.” Clark was largely used as a supporting character to Jack Ryan, until he was given his own adventure in the previously mentioned “Without Remorse.” That book revealed Clark’s backstory and history with the CIA which the feature film will bring to the big screen.

Previously, John Clark has been played by Willem Dafoe in Clear and Present Danger (opposite Harrison Ford as Jack Ryan) and Liev Schreiber in The Sum of All Fears (opposite Ben Affleck as Jack Ryan). Paramount previously attempted to get a Rainbow Six franchise into production, with Ryan Reynolds and Christopher McQuarrie attached to star and direct a few years ago, but the project never moved forward.

This isn’t the only Tom Clancy related material being developed for audiences as Netflix acquired the rights to the Tom Clancy’s The Division feature adaptation earlier this year. Though not a property created by Clancy, the project is based on the Ubisoft original video games, having created a number of other Clancy related titles and spearheading the Rainbow Six franchise for decades.

