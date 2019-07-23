Go Plus Ultra With This My Hero Academia One Million Percent Deku Cosplay

Midoriya has gone through more bone breaking fights than we can remember, as his “One For All” quirk grants him nearly limitless strength at a high cost. Though recently in both the anime and manga installments of My Hero Academia, Deku has managed to learn more and more how to control his power overall, he still has a long way to go to achieve the status of “Symbol of Peace”. One fan decided to portray Midoriya at his strongest with this amazing cosplay seen at the recent Anime Expo convention.

Instagram User Zencosplays posted their interpretation of the beaten, albeit still triumphant, version of Deku that saw the young hero in training putting down his toughest opponent yet in the form of “Muscular”:

When Midoriya unleashed his “One Million Percent Smash”, he was in dire straits. Attempting to stop the League of Villains from captuing Bakugo, Deku found himself pitted against the mind boggling strength of the villain Muscular. With this antagonist having the ability to enhance his strength using his own muscles, as well as create a seemingly impenetrable suit of armor at the same time, all seemed lost for the green haired protagonist.

Luckily, Midoriya managed to find the strength within himself to boost his “One For All” quirk to their highest level, delivering a punch that jettisoned Muscular into a nearby mountainside, but breaking his own limbs in the process. Since this fight, Deku has relied more on his legs to harness his power which has worked to fairly great effect.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.