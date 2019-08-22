Natural Light Gets in on the Hard Seltzer Game With Two New Beverage Offerings

There’s no denying it, hard seltzer is currently one of the biggest beverage trends out there and now Anheuser-Busch InBev are getting in on the action with their latest spiked seltzer offering. The company’s Natural Light brand has launched their own hard seltzer. Yes, you read that right. There is officially a Natty Light Seltzer.

That’s right, we made a f***ing seltzer. Introducing the two newest members of the Natural Light fam: Catalina Lime Mixer & Aloha Beaches. 6% ABV hard seltzer. LFG pic.twitter.com/MXAcGuCQVE — Natural Light (@naturallight) August 12, 2019

Natural Light Seltzer comes in two flavors. Aloha Beaches is described as a combination of mango and peach while Catalina Lime Mixer is a mix of black cherry and lime and will have an ABV (alcohol by volume) that is slightly higher than many of the more popular hard seltzers such as White Claw at 6%. The ABV wont’ be the only point of difference, either. Natural Light Seltzer is also set to be cheaper than most other offerings — roughly 20% less than the average 12-pack according to Anheuser-Busch (via Thrillist). The boozy, fruity, cheaper Natural Light Seltzer will be available in 24 packs, 12 packs, and single-serving 25-ounce cans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The seltzer category is booming. It’s part of a larger shift in consumption across America and we believe it has tremendous staying power,” said Ricardo Marques, vice president of core and value brands at Anheuser-Busch. “We know plenty of Natty Light drinkers are also trying seltzer, so we want to meet that demand by bringing the fun of Natty into that space with an affordable price offering that fits their lifestyle.”

Natural Light Seltzer is the brand’s latest venture into the more “fun” corners of the alcoholic beverage market, having previously released Naturdays, a strawberry lemonade-flavored beer that has surprisingly earned quite a few fans — and even an award at the Missouri Beer Fest earlier this year.

Natural Light Seltzer isn’t alone in the surprising entrances into the hard seltzer market, either. Earlier this month Four Loko jumped into the fray as well with an offering that has a staggering 14% ABV.

Will you be giving Natural Light Seltzer a try? Let us know in the comments below.