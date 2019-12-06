Netflix’s Tweet About Sex Goes Viral and Some of the Responses Are Hilarious

In their latest attempts to pander to their users by trying to convince social media that they aren’t a faceless brand interested solely in promoting their own services, Netflix has put their own spin on a popular meme format from the past week and garnered some entertaining responses. The format begins with the premise, “What’s something you can say during sex but also,” with various users completing the tweet with references to Star Wars, superhero movies, and many other mundane scenarios. Not wanting to be seen as merely plugging their own service, the Netflix account concluded their meme with, “When you manage a brand twitter account?”

what’s something you can say during sex but also when you manage a brand twitter account? — Netflix US (@netflix) December 5, 2019

While the tweet prompted a number of responses from users’ personal accounts, the post also kicked off a series of brand accounts chiming in with on-brand comments, creating an ouroboros effect in the responses of a snake eating its own tail.

Scroll down to see some of the responses to Netflix’s pleas for engagement!

Animal Planet

send me a *good* snake pic — Animal Planet (@AnimalPlanet) December 5, 2019

Arby’s

Do you want more meat? — Arby’s (@Arbys) December 5, 2019

Groupon

How likely would you be to recommend us to a friend? — Groupon (@Groupon) December 5, 2019

Ben & Jerry’s

Do you wanna take a lick? — Ben & Jerry’s (@benandjerrys) December 5, 2019

Snickers

Hot Pockets

nice hot pocket — Hot Pockets (@hotpockets) December 5, 2019

IMDb

The Mandalorian continues to dominate — IMDb (@IMDb) December 5, 2019

Soon!

It’s going to be up soon https://t.co/MCcJ3wjtRL — ..,,,., (@1stpotus) December 6, 2019

My Rules

I paid for this. So we go by my rules https://t.co/Ec7gWHGzKp — Ant (@anthonyd668) December 5, 2019

Engagement