Maple Oreos Are Soon to Be a Thing

As the calendar inches closer to fall, the team at Nabisco is prepared to go all-out celebrating. In fact, new reports suggest the confectioner is in the process of rolling out Maple Creme OREOs to help bring in the season. According to Bustle, Walmart had a listing for the new cookies on their website, though the paid has since been deleted. All signs are pointing to the cookies hitting shelves later this month.

It’s not too surprising that the flavors are getting a limited-time release as the flavored had been previously confirmed by Nabisco earlier in the year. As early as April, junk food blog JunkBanter.com shared a picture of the packaging teasing the cookie’s arrival later this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Instead of using the standard chocolate cookie found any many OREOs flavors, it looks like the Maple Creme cookies will be using the Golden OREO cookie with scrumptious maple-flavored creme sandwiched in the middle.

What’s been your favorite kind of limited-time OREOs? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to gush over food!