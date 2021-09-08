New Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Gameplay Footage Revealed

The upcoming Nickelodeon brawler aptly named Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl has shared a series of new videos showing off gameplay for multiple characters like SpongeBob SquarePants, Nigel from The Wild Thornberrys, CatDog, and more. There is also a new gameplay breakdown from developer Ludosity and publisher GameMill Entertainment that offers the best look yet at the intricacies of playing the new fighting video game.

Broadly speaking, while gameplay has been shown before for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, this is by far the most granular look. Perhaps the most notable aspect of the new footage is that it confirms wavedashing is present. Wavedashing, if you are not familiar, is essentially using an air dodge into the ground to dash about, and features perhaps most prominently in video games like the Super Smash Bros. franchise, a series to which Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl has inevitably drawn comparisons. You can check out the new videos, as shared by IGN, below:

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Gameplay Breakdown

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl: CatDog vs. Lucy

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl: April O’Neill vs. Nigel

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl: SpongeBob SquarePants vs. Leonardo vs. April O’Neill vs. Patrick

Previously revealed fighters for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl include characters from the likes of SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Hey Arnold!, Invader Zim, Danny Phantom, The Loud House, Aaahh!!! Real Monsters, Rugrats, and more. Additionally, leaked characters that have yet to be officially announced include Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender and Korra from The Legend of Korra will both feature alongside Ren and Stimpy from the eponymous Ren and Stimpy. And there is every possibility that this is only the beginning.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is, as of right now, set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch in Fall 2021. It seems likely that even more fighters beyond the currently confirmed and leaked will join the roster prior to it officially releasing. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Nickelodeon-branded right here.

What do you think about the new Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl gameplay footage? Are you hoping for any particular Nickelodeon characters to be announced for the title in the near future?