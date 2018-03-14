Nickelodeon Goes Off Air In Support Of National School Walkout

Nickelodeon went off the air today in solidarity with the National School Walkout.

The network, which is known for shows like Power Rangers: Super Ninja Steel, Spongebob Squarepants, The Thundermans, and the upcoming Kids Choice Awards, went off the air for 17 minutes today. Each minute represents 1 of the students killed in the Parkland school shooting and coincides with the National School Walkout happening across the country.

“When Nickelodeon has more moral courage than your Congressman…”

When Nickelodeon has more moral courage than your Congressman… pic.twitter.com/3vfdr42YNK — Dan Ward (@DanWardVA07) March 14, 2018

Nickelodeon was one of several Viacom networks that went off the air in honor of the students lost, which also includes BET, VH1, MTV, and Comedy Central. Viacom released a statement on the matter, where it also revealed that students will be taking over MTV’s social media accounts in conjunction with the walkout (via Vanity Fair).

“At 10 A.M. on Wednesday, March 14, all Viacom networks and platforms will suspend regularly scheduled programming for 17 minutes. This pause will coincide with the National School Walkout, a tribute to the 17 lives lost in the Parkland shooting, and to all young victims of gun violence. Students across the country will take over MTV’s social media accounts during the walkout.”

Vice-chair of Viacom’s board Shari Redstone is also donating $500,00 to March for Our Lives, and MTV and Comedy Central will also be changing their logos to orange, which represents gun-violence awareness. In addition, MTV has set up a website in connection with March For Our Lives, and BET is giving grants to youth activists with ideas on how to lessen gun violence. CMT is also appealing to the country music world in regards to gun safety.

The National School Walkout was organized by the Women’s March, and around 185,000 people across the country took part in it, alongside around 3,100 schools. The walkout is meant as a symbol to Congress about their inaction when it comes to gun violence that is becoming more prevalent in schools.

The walkout also extended to Washington DC, where crowds met in front of the White House and Capitol Hill.