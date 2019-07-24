This Clever Pokemon Poster Will Have Charizard Fans Seeing Double

Charizard has long been a staple within the Pokemon roster. First appearing as one of the first three “starter Pokemon” in Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue, the giant dragon pocket monster starts its life as a Charmander, followed by a Charmeleon, and then achieving his greatest form of the Charizard. Managing to make an appearance in the recent live action movie, Detective Pikachu, Charizard acted as a thorn in the side of Pikachu and his young detective partner. Now, fans of the Dragon Pokemon can admire a double shot of Charizard with this amazing fan made poster!

Reddit User GentleEel posted their amazing creation that unites Charizard with Blasotise in one amazing design:

Charizard was easily one of the most powerful Pokemon to be found in Ash Ketchum’s roster of pocket monsters in the Pokemon anime series. The giant beast managed to help Ash greatly in his first run at a Pokemon tournament, though Ketchum ended up not winning in the end. While Ash has the Alola League tournament coming down the pike, we think he could certainly use the power of Charizard by his side this time around as well!

In Detective Pikachu, Charizard found himself under the trainer, Sebastian, who trained the fire based creature to be a Pokemon of destruction, wiping out whatever was in its way with the sheer brute strength of its flame attacks. Seeing the dragon Pokemon in live action was certainly something to see and Warner Bros did a fantastic job of bringing one of the most powerful of the pocket monsters to life!

What do you think of this amazing poster that portrays Charizard with Blastoise in a fun red/blue scheme? Would you pick this up if it were available to purchase? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

Detective Pikachu, featuring Charizard in an antagonistic role, is now available to buy and/or rent digitally for those fans looking to get another helping of the dragon!

The official synopsis for the film reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”