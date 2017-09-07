Prometheus Fan-Made Trailer Causes a Sensation

Travis Betz, a filmmaker from Los Angeles and huge fan of Ridley Scott’s Alien movies was so impressed when he saw one of the trailers for Prometheus that he set about showing it in a very interesting way: He remade the ad using paper.”Alien is one of my all time favorite films and when I saw the trailer, I got chlls. It was so visually cool and I thought it would be interesting to see if I could pull of a shot-by-shot recreation of the official trailer entirely with paper,” Betz said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.The resultant video has been so popular with fans that it’s creeping up on 100,000 views on YouTube and has been featured at The Hollywood Reporter, where Fox executives talk about its creativity. It’s also been feautred on the official Prometheus Facebook page and retweeted to fans by the movie’s writer and producer, Damon Lindelof.”This is further proof that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and that talent is everywhere,” Fox executive vice president of corporate communications Chris Petrikin said of the ad.Prometheus is set to open in the U.S. on Friday and has already made more than $40 million on the international market after opening last weekend.