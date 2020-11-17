Roku Exec Says There Are Still “Talks” About HBO Max App But No Official Updates

While audiences are often excited with the debut of a new streaming service, the number of corporations battling for maximum profit results in complications regarding access to those platforms, and while there are no official updates about HBO Max being available on Roku devices, Roku CFO Steve Louden claims there are still talks going on between the companies about such a possibility. This is far from the first time a streaming service has negotiated with devices capable of streaming said service conveniently, but given the attention HBO Max is receiving for its offerings and with Roku devices being in 46 million homes, that leaves a lot of subscribers frustrated by these limitations.

“We generally don’t talk about where we’re at in deals,” Louden shared at RBC’s Global Technology, Media, Internet, and Telecommunications Conference, per Deadline. “But we continue to talk to folks and our goal is to have all content on there. Similar to the Peacock situation, we’re not always first. But we’ve got a very good idea of what the market is and how much value we can create. We’ve got the biggest, most engaged user base in the U.S. and so hopefully we can get a deal done.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Another streaming service that launched this year, Peacock, was initially unavailable on Roku devices, though it ultimately came to terms with Roku to debut on devices in September. Earlier this week, it was revealed that a deal was made between HBO Max and Amazon to allow the service to come to Amazon Fire devices, making Roku owners hopeful about the service being made available on their devices.

While neither Roku nor HBO Max representatives have talked about the specific hangups in the deal, it’s clearly tied to financial obligations. With HBO Max costing subscribers $15 a month, the issue likely surrounds what percentage of that fee would be given to Roku for distributing the app. By limiting the number of platforms capable of accessing the app, WarnerMedia and AT&T can take a bigger chunk of HBO Max’s profits, but with Roku’s distribution model, it would likely incentivize customers to join the service.

Given how many audiences use their mobile devices to watch programs, and the various workarounds that allow Roku owners to watch HBO Max on their TVs, it’s unknown if either company is in nearly as much of a rush to solve the issue as much as subscribers hope they do.

Stay tuned for details on the situation.

Are you hoping the companies can come to an agreement? Let us know in the comments below!