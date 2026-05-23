The Elder Scrolls 6 Report Gives Release Date Update

A new report about The Elder Scrolls 6 has given an update on its release date, and it’s bad news. It’s hard to imagine that The Elder Scrolls 6, announced back in 2018, is still years away, but it’s still years away, according to this report. This new report doesn’t just confirm the Bethesda Game Studios game is years away, but gives an updated release window, though this new release window is large.

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The new report comes from well-known Xbox insider Jez Corden. For those who do not know, Bethesda is owned by Xbox. Since the acquisition, Corden has started to unsurprisingly obtain scoops about Bethesda games. That said, Corden does not have a bulletproof track record. In fact, while Corden has proven reliable in the past, he’s also been off the mark in the past as well. This is to say, take everything below with a grain of salt.

According to Corden, Bethesda Game Studios and Xbox won’t be releasing The Elder Scrolls 6 until 2028 or 2029. Corden doesn’t pick between the two dates, but the fact that 2029 is on the table indicates 2029 would be the release year, as it is rare for a big AAA game development to be on schedule. In fact, 2029 being on the table sounds more like an acceptance that it will release rather than a possibility. Whatever the case, this is the extent of the new report.

If The Elder Scrolls 6 releases in 2028/2029, then it’s going to be a next-gen Xbox game or at least a cross-gen release. Considering the game was revealed during the Xbox One generation, this would be pretty remarkable. This would also be a pretty meaty development time for a game that had as much pre-production as it did. Full production on the game began in 2023, so this would be a five to six year develeopment cycle. This could indicate extra resources and attention being dumped into it, but it could also indicate a development team not firing on all cylinders and struggling to find its groove. At the bare minimum, it confirms the game is very expensive.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.