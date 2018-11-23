Ryan Reynolds Calls Hugh Jackman “Selfish” for Not Doing Deadpool and Wolverine Crossover

Despite his 17-year tenure playing the iconic X-Man, Wolverine, fans aren’t ready to say good-bye to Hugh Jackman in the role. The biggest advocate to keep the Aussie actor around is Ryan Reynolds, best know to comic book fans for playing Deadpool.

Earlier this week, Jackman emphasized (not for the first time) that he was done with the role. In addition to this not-so-surprising news, he also made a controversial comment about a potential Deadpool/Wolverine crossover.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the actor reiterated something he’s said to Reynolds in the past: “I just don’t think the world really wants to see Deadpool with Wolverine.”

While Jackman might believe that, he’s pretty much alone. Not only do fans and Reynolds alike want to see the two actors onscreen together, but the actual co-creator of Deadpool posted a plea on Instagram for Jackman to reconsider.

“Please give some consideration to unsheathing your claws for one more glorious adventure,” wrote Rob Liefeld.

Liefeld isn’t the only Deadpool creative to respond to Jackman’s recent comments. Ryan Reynolds, who Jackman has called “relentless,” tweeted about the subject yet again, calling Jackman “selfish.”

I see @RealHughJackman is no longer allergic to selfish. //t.co/hBnbQ4wBl0 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 23, 2018

While Reynolds refusal to let the topic die might annoy Jackman (although, the actor seems to enjoy the faux rivalry this “controversy” has caused), fans love Reynolds’ unwillingness to let the subject go. The topic even comes up in both Deadpool films, from Reynolds wearing a magazine cut-out of Jackman’s face in Deadpool to a clip from X-Men Origins: Wolverine in Deadpool 2.

Logan and Wade have had plenty of interactions in the comic books, some written by Liefeld. In fact, the creator’s Insta post even suggested using “Wolverine #154-155” as the basis for the hypothetical encounter.

While Logan was more than likely Jackman’s Wolverine swan song, he does believe we’ll be seeing the character again in some capacity. He also is open to the idea of playing another superhero.

While we’d love more than anything to see a Deadpool/Wolverine encounter, we also recognize that Jackman could use a break. He’s bee playing a vigorous, practically ageless character since he was 32. Now that he’s 50, maybe we should cut him a little slack.

We may not be seeing Deadpool and Wolverine together onscreen anytime soon, but we can catch the former in Once Upon a Deadpool, the PG-13 version of Deadpool 2, which is hitting theaters on December 12th for two weeks.