Sam’s Club Aiming to Take Down Chick-fil-a with New Chicken Sandwich and Waffle Fries

Earlier this year, Sam’s Club made waves when they unveiled their own Southern Style Chicken Bites, a product many consumers likened to the fan-favorite Chicken Nuggets from Chick-fil-a. Now, the big box store is taking it up another level, rolling out two additional products a part of the “Southern Style” line, including Southern Style Chicken Sandwiches and Southern Style Waffle Fries, the bread and butter of Chick-fil-a’s offerings.

Beings that Sam’s Club is a bulk foods store, the Chicken Sandwiches are available in a larger, 10-count box for $15.98. That means each sandwich will cost you just about $1.60 per sandwich, and all you have to do is pop it in the microwave for 90 seconds. The Waffle Fries on the other hand, are available in a four-pound pack for $4.98. Sam’s Club started rolling out the products this past week, so they should be available at your location in the coming days if not already.

Cooked up by Member’s Mark, the products are exclusive to Sam’s Club location and Sam’s Club online and if the Sandwich is anything like the Bites, fans will eat them up like crazy. Nearly a year after their release, fans continue snatching up the Chicken Bites and taking to Twitter to compare them to their Chick-fil-a counterparts.

“Sam’s club has these chicken bites that taste EXACTLY like cfa chicken bites,” @robinrogue14 tweets.

Have you had the Southern Style products from Sam’s Club yet? If you have, let us know your thoughts in the comments below!