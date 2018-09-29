Adam Driver’s Saturday Night Live Promo Gets Sabotaged

Star Wars actor Adam Driver is coming off a huge year in Hollywood, and to celebrate he’s getting the opportunity of hosting the first episode of Saturday Night Live‘s 44th season.

The actor previously hosted a very well-received episode in 2016, after the premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. It was his first episode as a host, and it contained a hilarious skit making fun if the reality TV series Undercover Boss, except with Kylo Ren in disguise as Matt the Radar Technician on Starkiller Base.

But for some reason, the decision makers at Saturday Night Live decided to use his promo to play up the Aladdin skit he did with Cecily Strong, constantly reminding him of his strained vocals as he belts out “I can show you the world.”

While that might be a memory he wants to put in the past, an SNL cast member just won’t let it get away. And if you’re keeping score, Kate McKinnon always gets her way. Watch it in the clip above.

Driver appeared in a few popular films over the last year, including Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Logan Lucky, and BlackKklansman. With him set to reprise his role as Kylo Ren in Star Wars: Episode IX, we’re excited to see the potential return of Matt the Radar Technician.

Former SNL cast member Bobby Moynihan helped co-write that Undercover Boss skit, and previously gushed about working with Driver on an episode of The Star Wars Show.

“It’s the best,” Moynihan said. “We were so excited to have Adam Driver come in that week, he could not have been cooler, it was just the best. Just watching him getting into Kylo Ren. Right before one of the shots, he was like, ‘Can I have a second?’ and started punching himself in the stomach in the corridor and I was like, ‘That is the coolest thing in the world.’”

Moynihan revealed they had another Star Wars skit in mind that unfortunately did not go through.

“I had an idea that we thankfully didn’t do where me and Taren (Killam) were two Stormtroopers who were just sweeping up and then Han Solo’s body fell and we were just like, ‘We just cleaned,” Moynihan admitted. “And we were just looking at this pile of mess and going, ‘Wow, that’s a nice blaster, that’s pretty iconic.’ Just saying lots of stuff like that. We didn’t do that one, thank god.”

We’ll see what poorly planned Star Wars skits air tonight when Adam Driver returns to host SNL.