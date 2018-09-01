Spider-Man PS4 Fan Trolls Puddle-Haters With Epic Photo

The great Puddle-gate of 2018. Marvel fans have a lot to look forward to with Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man title dropping soon for PlayStation for, but that hasn’t stopped the internet from picking up those pitchforks for a perceived graphic downgrade over a missing puddle. Though the dev team already clarified that no degradation took place, that didn’t stop one hopeful for hilarious trolling all the water hatin’ folks out there.

You can always count on Twitter to bring that meme power and this one was just too good not to share. Can’t complain about puddles now, right?

The whole ‘controversy’ first started due to the most recent trailer where some fans noticed that a puddle looked infinitely smaller which immediately posed a “Great Graphic Debate ‘o 2018.” Fans of Spidey took to both Reddit and Twitter to let their concerns be known, which even prompted the team at Insomniac Games to set the record straight once and for all.

James Stevenson, Insomniac’s Community Mananger, added his own rebuttle, “The puddles being moved had nothing to do with performance. Pretty sure it was a design/art usability reason thing.” He added, “Definitely wasn’t performance, as we have spots with tons of puddles in the game with no performance issue.”

With everything we’ve seen so far of the game, despite the recent puddle brigade, this will be an instant hit. The title isn’t even out yet and many are already claiming its victory for Game of the Year. To catch up on all of the other video sneak peeks we’ve had, you can visit our community hub right here to see everything Insomniac Games has in store.

Marvel’s Spider-Man

will be swinging its way onto the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro on Sept. 7th!

Thoughts on the puddle fiasco? Do you think they downgraded quality or is it just a big misunderstanding? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us where you stand on the whole debate.