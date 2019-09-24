SpongeBob SquarePants Comes to Build-A-Bear Workshop for 20th Anniversary

Build-A-Bear Workshop has a bevy of iconic characters for fans to choose from when they enter the store, but just in time for SpongeBob SquarePants‘ big 20th Anniversary, you can now find your favorite characters from Bikini Bottom among them. Build-A-Bear Workshop has revealed a new line of SpongeBob SquarePants characters and accessories for fans to grab at their stores, and that includes SpongeBob SquarePants himself, as well as Patrick Star and a pre-stuffed Gary the Snail. Now, having the characters is great, but even better is having a place for them to live and something to eat, and Build-A-Bear Workshop has you covered there as well.

In addition to the three characters, you can also get a Krabby Patty Wristie that can be attached to SpongeBob or Patrick. You can also pick up the Pllush Pineapple house, which is sized so that your chosen SpongeBob character can have a slick pad to crash in. These are all up for order now, and you can check those out here on the official website.

You can check out images of the line and their official descriptions below.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Price: $29

Are you ready, kids? AYE, AYE, CAPTAIN! Make your own nautical nonsense and add SpongeBob SquarePants to your collection! The world’s most lovable sea sponge is celebrating 20 years of unforgettable adventures in Bikini Bottom. Fans of all ages can take their imaginaaation overboard by making their own SpongeBob with hugs, heart and smiles. Bring home the sea’s silliest creature and dive into more F.U.N. by personalizing him with sounds, scents and accessories! ©2019 Viacom International Inc. All rights reserved. Nickelodeon, SpongeBob SquarePants and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

Pre-Stuffed Gary the Snail: Price: $12.50

Meow! That means, “Gary the Snail is here!” Even the sea’s silliest creature needs a faithful pet by his side. SpongeBob’s beloved pet snail is extra cute as a pre-stuffed furry friend. Don’t let Gary’s small size fool you – this lovable snail is very huggable! ©2019 Viacom International Inc. All rights reserved. Nickelodeon, SpongeBob SquarePants and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

Krabby Patty Wristie: Price: $6

Yum! Your furry friend will need a good snack after a day of adventures in Bikini Bottom. This plush wrist accessory looks just like the yummy Krabby Patties that SpongeBob grills at the Krusty Krab. It attaches to your furry friend’s paw for a fun look! ©2019 Viacom International Inc. All rights reserved. Nickelodeon, SpongeBob SquarePants and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

SpongeBob SquarePants Plush Pineapple House: $18

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? SpongeBob SquarePants… and all your furry friends! This full-sized plush Pineapple House is a must-have for any SpongeBob SquarePants fan. It’s the perfect plush accessory for playing with your furry friends in Bikini Bottom. Just watch out for jellyfish! ©2019 Viacom International Inc. All rights reserved. Nickelodeon, SpongeBob SquarePants and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

Online Exclusive Patrick Star: $29

Pinky up! Now you can add SpongeBob’s sea star sidekick to your collection! The online exclusive Patrick Star is one of the most huggable creatures under the sea with his plump pink body and super smiley face. Go overboard and bring home your very own Patrick Star today! ©2019 Viacom International Inc. All rights reserved. Nickelodeon, SpongeBob SquarePants and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.