Starbucks Launches New Tie-Dye Frappuccino for a Limited Time

Over the last few years Starbucks has become known for more than just their coffee and iconic white and green cups and by that we mean the introduction of limited edition, totally insane variations on their blended Frappuccino drinks. Last spring it was the Crystal Ball Frappuccino whose sprinkles color intended to foretell one’s future. Before that, in 2017, it was the internet-breaking Unicorn Frappuccino that fans frenzied for, causing some stores to sell out of the drink in record time. This year, the coffee giant is giving fans an equally colorful drink: the Tie-Dye Frappuccino and it’s in stores now.

The psychedelic beverage officially hit Starbucks stores on Wednesday with the coffee chain’s official Twitter account giving the drink a suitably trippy welcome. Check it out below.

The drink — officially named Tie-Dye Frappuccino Blended Beverage Creme — is made with a tropical creme Frappuccino colored with yellow, red, and blue powder (the official statement about the beverage notes the powders get their colors from red beet, turmeric, and spirulina) and is topped with whipped cream and additional colored powder.

“We wanted to create something that celebrates summer and really conveys it both visually and through flavor within the beverage,” drink designer Paloma Carrington-Bataller said in the statement. “We knew it had to make you smile at first sight and our Tie-Dye Frappuccino does all this! It’s summer in a cup and something everyone can relate to; it takes you back to sunny warm days of summer spent at camp or with friends and family.”

While Starbucks does note that no two servings of the beverage will be alike, however, some customers who have tried it have already started to note that the drink doesn’t quite live up to the colorful hype. Several comments to Starbucks’ tweet have noted that in real life the drink comes out looking mostly yellow, though that may be a result of the colored powder tends to settle quickly, as one barista noted. As for taste, those reviews are fairly mixed as well. A general consensus appears to be that the drink tastes something like a liquefied Laffy-Taffy and, like many of Starbucks’ previous specialty Frappuccino offerings, has a lot of sugar.

If you’re bold enough to try this colorful new drink, though, you’ll want to act fast. Like its colorful and unique predecessors, the Tie-Dye Frappuccino is a limited-time offering from Starbucks so get your summer groove on while you can.

