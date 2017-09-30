Starfinder Masterclass Miniatures Kickstarter Launches

Paizo’s brand new Starfinder roleplaying game is already fantastic on its own, but you know you want some slick new miniatures to complete the experience.

Luckily Pazio has teamed up with Ninja Division to launch a new Kickstarter campaign for just that. The Starfinder Masterclass miniatures are designed just for Paizo’s new game, and they are quite stunning. The Kickstarter kicked off a few days ago and has already surpassed its funding goal of $50,000. It currently sits at $133,000, but as with other Kickstarter campaigns, there are still some cool things to unlock with additional funding.

The Adventure tier gets you all 6 Legacy Race Heroes, all of which will be Kickstarter exclusive. These consist of the Half-Orc Soldier, Dwarf Soldier, Elf Operative, Halfling Pilot, Half-Elf Operative, and personal favorite Gnome Mystic (and yes, would totally name him David). The tier will also get your he Space Goblin Gang, the fantastic looking Candy and Cola, and the impressive Seelah the Paladin mini. Backers will also take home 6 Hero Slots, 4 Encounter Pack Slots, and all other unlocked freebies.

Those freebies include the Human Theif (who looks straight out of Shadowrun), Lashunta Xenowarden, Gray (a blue-skinned alien), and DriftDead, who crazily enough appears exactly as he sounds.

There are already some impressive optional characters too, such as the delightful Ysoki Bounty Hunter, who looks like one of the Mice from Mice and Mystics got jettisoned into the future. It’s hard not to imagine that the Skittermander Whelps and Skittermanders won’t be coveted, and the extra space Goblin is also a nice touch.

As you can see, the sculpts on the miniatures themselves are incredibly slick, though as with most miniatures, these do come unpainted.

You can check out more details about the miniatures on the official Kickstarter campaign page.

For those who are unfamiliar, Starfinder is Paizo’s new roleplaying setting that takes place far into the future of their already immensely successful Pathfinder universe, and fans can actually bring some of their Pathfinder elements into Starfinder games if they so choose. To play all you’ll need is the core Starfinder Rulebook, which is available now.