‘Steven Universe’ Return Date Revealed

Good news, Steven Universe fans! Cartoon Network today revealed when the critically acclaimed show will be returning, and it’s a lot sooner than you might think.

Specifically, the show is returning November 10th. Well, sort of.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Six new episodes will be hitting the Cartoon Network app on that day, according to the company’s press release, and will “be available via various TV providers’ VOD and on-demand streaming platforms.” Exactly what that means is unclear, but in all likelihood it means anywhere Steven is available in such a capacity will share the same release date.

Additionally, the six episodes will air on Cartoon Network starting in December, though there’s no official date attached to that run at this time.

One of the episodes from the six-episode run, “Dewey Wins”, is described as follows by the press release:

“Picking up at the end of the series’ critically acclaimed ‘Wanted’ four-episode arc, Steven Universe returns with ‘Dewey Wins,’ in which after returning to Beach City from Homeworld, Steven helps Mayor Dewey run a difficult campaign.”