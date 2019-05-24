Studio Ghibli Gets Comic Book Makeover With New Glassware

Studio Ghibli has made a name for itself with some of the most breathtaking animations combined with innovative, heart warming storytelling. With properties under its belt such as Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, My Neighbor Totoro, and Kiki’s Delivery Service, its no wonder that Ghibli has become a household name. Baring this in mind, its no wonder that retail chains would be vying to incorporate their properties onto their merchandise. Enter the Acorn Republic retail chain which will be offering glassware with some of your Ghibli favorites.

Each of the glasses featured here will take old Studio Ghibli classics and re-imagine them in an “American comic” style for the glassware itself. The glasses themselves will also have a new version of the Studio Ghibli logo stamped on the edge, with them retailing around $9 USD individually.

The glassware will on sale at Acorn Republic retail stores until the end of this month, May 2019, so if you’re wanting to get your hands on these before they’re gone, you’d best hop to it! While the glassware may be the latest merchandise for the stores to feature, they have also put together a number of different pieces of Ghibli-ware in the past such as “lucky bags”, watches, and even a “remote controlled catbus”!

Studio Ghibli was originally established in 1985, bringing to life the manga Nausicaa Of The Valley Of The Wind as its first endeavor. From here, the studio has produced a number of critically acclaimed and financially successful animated movies, with six of their films represented in the top 10 money making animated movies in Japan. With their stunning animation techniques combined with “out of the box” stories, it’s no wonder that Ghibli continues to hold the renown it does.

Aside from making a number of animated classics, the studio is also responsible for the creation of some noteworthy video games, with its most recognizable following a young boy’s journey through a strange new world of monsters and magic in the game, Ni No Kuni. The animation house has continued its upward mobility, becoming a household name and creating stories that can be shared throughout the generations in both Japan and across the world.

Would you like to get your hands on this stylized glassware from Acorn Republic? Are there any Studio Ghibli properties that aren’t featured here that you’d like to see receive their own similar merchandise? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.